Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic drops bikini bombshell on bday beach getaway

Daniela Rajic, wife of NBA star Paul George, continues to drop bombshell photos on social media, with her latest being a bikini selfie during her birthday beach getaway.

Josh Sanchez

Paul George with wife Daniela Rajic.
Paul George with wife Daniela Rajic. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Daniela Rajic continues to emerge as one of the NBA WAG stars. Daniela, the wife of Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, has steadily dropped must-see posts on social media.

The latest comes as Rajic celebrates her birthday with a beach getaway.

Daniela shared several photos and videos on Instagram, where she has 225,000 followers, wining and dining with friends and soaking up the sun on the beach.

After enjoying a boozy brunch with some bagels, Don Julio, and Moet, Daniela hit the beach and snapped a bikini selfie while enjoying some relaxation.

Daniela Rajic, Paul George wife
Daniela Rajic/Insatagram
Daniela Rajic, Paul George wife
Daniela Rajic/Instagram

That's how you celebrate.

Daniela started dating the NBA star in 2013 After welcoming two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, they had a third child, a son named Paul, in October 2021. The couple was married in June 2022.

Paul George, Daniela Rajic, Jordan Woods, and Karl-Anthony Towns enjoy couples vacation.
Paul George, Daniela Rajic, Jordan Woods, and Karl-Anthony Towns enjoy couples vacation. / Daniela Rajic/Instagram

Along with being a supportive wife, Daniela is an entrepreneur who launched the swimwear line Nude Swim.

Daniela has a huge following on social media with more than 225,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares candid shots from her travels and photos of her stunning fits on game day and in everyday life.

It will be interesting to see where Daniela jets off to next, because it is getting cold in Philly and she's not going to want to be without the sun for too long.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

