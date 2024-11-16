Paul George's wife Daniela Rajic drops bikini bombshell on bday beach getaway
Daniela Rajic continues to emerge as one of the NBA WAG stars. Daniela, the wife of Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George, has steadily dropped must-see posts on social media.
The latest comes as Rajic celebrates her birthday with a beach getaway.
Daniela shared several photos and videos on Instagram, where she has 225,000 followers, wining and dining with friends and soaking up the sun on the beach.
MORE: Paul George wife Daniela Rajic's crop top, sheer skirt is out of this world
After enjoying a boozy brunch with some bagels, Don Julio, and Moet, Daniela hit the beach and snapped a bikini selfie while enjoying some relaxation.
That's how you celebrate.
Daniela started dating the NBA star in 2013 After welcoming two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, they had a third child, a son named Paul, in October 2021. The couple was married in June 2022.
MORE: Jordyn Woods gets Karl-Anthony Towns amazing NYC bodega cake for bday date night
Along with being a supportive wife, Daniela is an entrepreneur who launched the swimwear line Nude Swim.
Daniela has a huge following on social media with more than 225,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares candid shots from her travels and photos of her stunning fits on game day and in everyday life.
It will be interesting to see where Daniela jets off to next, because it is getting cold in Philly and she's not going to want to be without the sun for too long.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look