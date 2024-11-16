Jordyn Woods gets Karl-Anthony Towns amazing NYC bodega cake for bday date night
Karl-Anthony Towns and girlfriend Jordyn Woods have been enjoying life since the NBA star was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the New York Knicks ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Woods has been showing up to support KAT at several games with eye-catching fits, including stunning courtside next to Cardi B.
The NBA WAG detailed the couple's "insane" October in New York, while Towns appeared in Woods' provocative music video, and now their November is getting off to a hot start.
MORE: Jordyn Woods flexes 'elegant, sexy style' from her best fits
To kick off the weekend, the couple Woods and Towns enjoyed a special date night to celebrate his 29th birthday. To cap off the birthday dinner, Woods got Towns an incredible cake that embodies New York City.
She shared photos of the bodega-themed cake on social media.
Woods thanked Brooklyn's BCakeNY by Miriam Milord for making her "vision come true."
The only missing from the cake was your friendly neighborhood bodega cat. That would have really set things over the edge.
Woods and Towns were long-time friends who began dating in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until September of the same year that they went public with their relationship.
Since then, the couple has been going strong and has proudly and loudly supported each other in their respective fields.
