Paul Skenes has awesome Pirates tribute in MLB Opening Day pregame fit
Like his girlfriend Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes showed he can make a fit statement as well with his Opening Day Pittsburgh Pirates pregame look.
The 22-year-old MLB Rookie of the Year had a memorable offseason with his LSU gymnastics girlfriend — even trying out some gymnastics himself. She’d be the one who usually upstaged him with her fashion, though, like her blue dress for his big awards banquet in New York City, and her shorts during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, Louisiana.
RELATED: Paul Skenes’ gf Livvy Dunne has epic 3-word reaction to $1.1M rookie card price
After a spring training where Dunne did visit him for Valentine’s weekend where again she stole the spotlight with her lingerie red corsett top for a night out, Thursday was all about Skenes and the Pirates season opener. Skenes was chosen as the starter after going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA last season and expectations are sky high in year two.
To kick off his second season out of LSU where he met Dunne, the hard thrower with a nasty new pitch made quite the statement with his entrance in a skull and crossbones tie.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne swoons over Paul Skenes in red shoestring tank top set to GloRilla verse
That’s certainly a winning look. It’s also no doubt Dunne approved.
If Skenes pitches as good as he looked upon arrival to PNC Park, he and the Pirates will be flying high to start 2025.