Livvy Dunne has perfect joke for Pirates ace Paul Skenes' nasty new pitch
Paul Skenes already won the National League Rookie of the Year with his incredible pitching skills. Now, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace has added a new super pitch to his arsenal that his girlfriend Livvy Dunne had the perfect joke for.
The viral LSU gymnast and Skenes were pretty much inseparable all off season and did everything together including Dunne rating Skenes’ skills on the mat. She’s definitely missing him, though, now that he’s at spring training in Florida and just made a TikTok video swooning over him to a GloRilla verse.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares stunning sparkly miniskirt fit Mardi Gras revelers never saw
Despite his gymnastics attempt, Skenes is back to doing what he does well on the mound. The Pirates star went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA last season as a rookie for a team that missed the playoffs. Adding his new cutter pitch is almost unfair. Dunne showed off a video of the new pitch and said, “I taught him that.”
Here’s the full video with the pitch.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, sister Julz link with Katy Perry at Mardis Gras concert
The 22-year-old Dunne, who recently showed incredible strength and shredded arms with her insane at-home gymnastics move, could no doubt throw a strike or two. Hey, just just rocketed some beads off an insane float for Mardi Gras while crushing a green gown.
Skenes will be tough to hit this season, and he can thank his girlfriend, apparently, for his new pitch.
