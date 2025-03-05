The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne has perfect joke for Pirates ace Paul Skenes' nasty new pitch

The viral LSU gymnast has a sense of humor while watching her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace slay his new pitch.

Matt Ryan

Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne reacts on the field after her boyfriend Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (not pictured) made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes already won the National League Rookie of the Year with his incredible pitching skills. Now, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace has added a new super pitch to his arsenal that his girlfriend Livvy Dunne had the perfect joke for.

The viral LSU gymnast and Skenes were pretty much inseparable all off season and did everything together including Dunne rating Skenes’ skills on the mat. She’s definitely missing him, though, now that he’s at spring training in Florida and just made a TikTok video swooning over him to a GloRilla verse.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares stunning sparkly miniskirt fit Mardi Gras revelers never saw

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Dunne at Skenes’ big MLB awards banquet / Paul Skenes/Instagram

Despite his gymnastics attempt, Skenes is back to doing what he does well on the mound. The Pirates star went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA last season as a rookie for a team that missed the playoffs. Adding his new cutter pitch is almost unfair. Dunne showed off a video of the new pitch and said, “I taught him that.”

Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Here’s the full video with the pitch.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne, sister Julz link with Katy Perry at Mardis Gras concert

The 22-year-old Dunne, who recently showed incredible strength and shredded arms with her insane at-home gymnastics move, could no doubt throw a strike or two. Hey, just just rocketed some beads off an insane float for Mardi Gras while crushing a green gown.

Skenes will be tough to hit this season, and he can thank his girlfriend, apparently, for his new pitch.

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst

Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards

Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip

Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top

QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships