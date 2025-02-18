The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne wears daring lingerie red-corset top on date with Paul Skenes

The LSU gymnast couldn’t be with her Pittsburgh Pirates man on Valentine’s Day, but she made up for it with a weekend trip and a stunning fit.

Matt Ryan

LSU Lady Tigers star Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
LSU Lady Tigers star Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Livvy Dunne had to miss actual Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Paul Skenes, but she made up for it with a trip to Florida to see him while slaying one of her most fire fits yet.

The LSU gymnast had a huge meet last Friday as the No. 2 Lady Tigers defeated the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners at home. While Dunne didn’t compete, she certainly crushed her sparkly purple and black leotard selfies, and even got a Valentine’s crush not named Paul Skenes.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off insane flexibility with full-splits move in sizzling bodysuit

Meanwhile, Skenes jetted off to Florida for spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates after spending most of the offseason with his girlfriend. Livvy hit Siesta Keys after her meet and spent a romantic 24 hours with her man where the two hit the beach for some sun and fun with a shirtless Skenes, who was beaming with Dunne in the water.

Dunne took to Snapchat to chronicle her adventures in Florida with her man where the 22-year-old viral influencer rocked a daring lingerie red-corset top and a denim miniskirt in a very Valentine’s look while heading out to dinner.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

That’s definitely a fit that will make up for missing actual Valentine’s Day.

It was a quick trip as Skenes is back at spring training and Dunne is back in Louisiana preparing for Friday’s big road meet at the Kentucky Wildcats. It was also a memorable one even just for this fire-red fit from Dunne.

