Livvy Dunne wears daring lingerie red-corset top on date with Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne had to miss actual Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Paul Skenes, but she made up for it with a trip to Florida to see him while slaying one of her most fire fits yet.
The LSU gymnast had a huge meet last Friday as the No. 2 Lady Tigers defeated the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners at home. While Dunne didn’t compete, she certainly crushed her sparkly purple and black leotard selfies, and even got a Valentine’s crush not named Paul Skenes.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shows off insane flexibility with full-splits move in sizzling bodysuit
Meanwhile, Skenes jetted off to Florida for spring training with the Pittsburgh Pirates after spending most of the offseason with his girlfriend. Livvy hit Siesta Keys after her meet and spent a romantic 24 hours with her man where the two hit the beach for some sun and fun with a shirtless Skenes, who was beaming with Dunne in the water.
Dunne took to Snapchat to chronicle her adventures in Florida with her man where the 22-year-old viral influencer rocked a daring lingerie red-corset top and a denim miniskirt in a very Valentine’s look while heading out to dinner.
That’s definitely a fit that will make up for missing actual Valentine’s Day.
It was a quick trip as Skenes is back at spring training and Dunne is back in Louisiana preparing for Friday’s big road meet at the Kentucky Wildcats. It was also a memorable one even just for this fire-red fit from Dunne.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock