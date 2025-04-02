Paul Skenes Powers Pirates Past Rays
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes dominated in his start against the Tampa Bay Rays, helping his team in their 4-2 win at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
The win is just the second for the Pirates this season, as they got one win vs. the Miami Marlins on March 28.
It also avoided a sweep for the Pirates, as they lost twice to the Rays, 6-1 on March 31 and 7-0 on April 1.
The Pirates almost got on the scoreboard in the first inning, as center fielder Oneil Cruz singled, stole second base and then left fielder Tommy Pham walked with two outs, but right fielder Jack Suwinski struck out.
Third Baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes started the second inning for the Pirates with a triple, his first since Sept. 4, 2023.
Catcher Endy Rodríguez grounded out and after first baseman Jared Triolo walked, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa would hit it right to Rays pitcher Ryan Pepiot, who would get Hayes in a rundown for the second out.
Second baseman Adam Frazier came through for the Pirates, singling up the middle and scoring Triolo from second base, taking a 1-0 lead.
Cruz would add onto the Pirates lead in the fifth inning, hitting an opposite field solo home run, making it a 2-0 for the road team.
Skenes pitched incredibly through five innings, as he allowed just two hits and no runner in scoring position.
Kiner-Falefa did a nice job grabbing a ground ball from Rays center fielder Jonny DeLuca, but then threw it way over Triolo's head, putting DeLuca on second base to start the bottom of the sixth inning.
Skenes did a nice job the rest of the way, getting two ground outs and a fly out, but DeLuca would score, cutting the Pirates lead to 2-1.
He would pitch one more inning, finishing with 102 pitches, allowing no runs and no walks, just three hits and six strikeouts for another sensational outing.
Suwinski hit a single in the top of the eighth inning with one out and made it to second base on a ground out. Rodríguez hit a single with two outs, scoring Suwinski and giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead.
Right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman came in relief and walked Rays shortstop Taylor Walls. He got a ground out, but then allowed a single to DeLuca, scoring Walls and making it 3-2.
Holderman bounced back with a strikeout, but Pirates manager Derek Shelton took him out for left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki.
Borucki would prove Shelton's decision right, striking out pinch hitter Curtis Mead, and ending the eighth inning.
Kiner-Falefa got hit by a pitch and then Frazier singled to start the ninth inning. Kiner-Falefa moved to third base on a ground out from designated hitter Bryan Reynolds and Cruz would score him on a sacrifice fly, making it 4-2 to the Pirates.
Right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana pitched the ninth inning and would get three outs, earning his first save of the season, fifth of his career and secured the win for Pittsburgh.
The Pirates have the following day off before their home opener vs. the New York Yankees on April 4.
