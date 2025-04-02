Tiny Livvy Dunne barely taller than 6-foot-6 Paul Skenes on staircase in glam photo
Livvy Dunne is listed at 5-foot-6.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI has questioned the validity of that claim standing next to 6-foot-4 pro beach volleyball star and Olympian Taryn Kloth and LSU Tigers gymnastics teammate Haleigh Bryant, so to put it into perspective, the NIL multi-millionaire is always going to look staggeringly petite next to her 6-foot-6 boyfriend Paul Skenes.
Now TAL could have further proof that the height discrepancy between the MLB power couple might be more than a mere foot in one striking photo from their glamorous shoot with GQ.
Standing three steps up on a staicase, in heels no less, the 22-year-old No. 1 NIL female athlete, wearing a preppy blue and white minidress draped in a red scarf, is only a little more than a head taller than the also 22-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates ace, who donned a John Malkovich "Rounders"-like red tracksuit. (Skenes had another outstanding start today in a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays with six strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in seven innings.)
Of course TAL is having fun with all of this, and next to their White Golden Retriever Roux, the duo is building out their brand empires with these kinds of interviews together, even if social media can be a little harsh with the feedback.
Speaking of glamorous, Dunne also just completed another beachy paradise set for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and like usual, the New Jersey native rocked the pink-sand beaches of Bermuda.
So no matter their height disparity, Dunne and Skenes are always ready for their close-up.