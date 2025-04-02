The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tiny Livvy Dunne barely taller than 6-foot-6 Paul Skenes on staircase in glam photo

The LSU gymnast is always a shorty compared to her massively-tall Pittsburgh Pirates star boyfriend. But in a glam photo, the height disparity is hilarious.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / MediaPunch
Livvy Dunne is listed at 5-foot-6.

The Athlete Lifestyle On SI has questioned the validity of that claim standing next to 6-foot-4 pro beach volleyball star and Olympian Taryn Kloth and LSU Tigers gymnastics teammate Haleigh Bryant, so to put it into perspective, the NIL multi-millionaire is always going to look staggeringly petite next to her 6-foot-6 boyfriend Paul Skenes.

@livvydunne/Instagram

Now TAL could have further proof that the height discrepancy between the MLB power couple might be more than a mere foot in one striking photo from their glamorous shoot with GQ.

Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Standing three steps up on a staicase, in heels no less, the 22-year-old No. 1 NIL female athlete, wearing a preppy blue and white minidress draped in a red scarf, is only a little more than a head taller than the also 22-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates ace, who donned a John Malkovich "Rounders"-like red tracksuit. (Skenes had another outstanding start today in a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays with six strikeouts and no earned runs allowed in seven innings.)

Of course TAL is having fun with all of this, and next to their White Golden Retriever Roux, the duo is building out their brand empires with these kinds of interviews together, even if social media can be a little harsh with the feedback.

Speaking of glamorous, Dunne also just completed another beachy paradise set for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and like usual, the New Jersey native rocked the pink-sand beaches of Bermuda.

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

So no matter their height disparity, Dunne and Skenes are always ready for their close-up.

Livvy Dunne / Snapchat
Livvy Dunne / Snapchat
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

