Eagles’ Jalen Hurts pulls up to work in Louis Vuitton lunchbox, kelly green Beamer
The Philadelphia Eagles were showing out even before kickoff for their Week 11 showdown with the division rival Washington Commanders.
Multiple Eagles players turned heads with their flashy style and accessories when pulling up to Lincoln Financial Field for the Thursday Night Football clash on Amazon Prime Video.
Star wide receiver DeVonta Smith rocked a flashy birthday suit for his special day, while defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship had the internet rolling with laughter with their viral meme shirts.
The player who really caught everyone's attention, however, was star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who took his lunchpale to work.
Hurts was rocking a slick suit and completed his fit with a Louis Vuitton lunchbox after parking his kelly green Beamer.
That is how you make a statement.
This season, Hurts has thrown for 1,976 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while adding 378 rushing yards and 10 additional scores.
The Eagles and Commanders' divisional showdown to kick off the NFL week is a meeting between the top two teams in the NFC East. Philadelphia took the field at home with a 7-2 record, while Washington entered the game with a 7-3 record.
