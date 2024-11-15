Eagles DeVonta Smith sports ‘Birthday Suit’ with tiny purse head fake
The Philadelphia Eagles made quite the entrance to Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday for a huge matchup with the Washington Commanders.
First, Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship strolled in with a hilarious shirt with the "Exciting Whites" written across it for a viral meme turned into a now a viral fit.
Then receiver DeVonta Smith came through in his “birthday suit” — as November 14 is his actual birthday — and he wore a sick custom suit with some fly boots. But what stood out (at first) was his tiny man purse he was rocking it with… until you zoom in and realize it’s not. Just look at first glance how it appears.
Then the red flag came out. Upon further review, it’s an Apple AirPods Max case so he can get into the groove before kickoff.
Hey, even if it was a tiny man purse, it’s Smith’s 26th birthday and he can wear what he wants to.
Smith is a big part of the 7-2 Eagles offense with 487 yards and four touchdowns on the season.
If Philly plays as great as these entrances were against the 7-3 Commanders with first place in the division up for grabs, it should be an exciting night at the Linc.
