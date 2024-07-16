Livvy Dunne delivers sweetest one-liner about boyfriend Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes are the ultimate power couple. Last night, the LSU gymnast and the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher slayed in their red carpet debut as a couple at the MLB All-Star Game.
But regardless of how talented Dunne and Skenes are in their respective sports, its safe to say the two still find themselves in awe of each other. During an interview on the red carpet with the MLB Network, Dunne offered some beautiful words of affirmation for her Beau, regarding his ability on the mound, as well as how much she enjoys just being around him.
"My brain can’t even process how hard he throws," Dunne said. "Like, it is incredible and such a joy to watch. And he’s a great baseball player, but an even better person.”
But Skenes isn't the only one Dunne showed love to. Elsewhere during the evening,she shared some kind words for fellow gymnast Simon Biles, who will be representing Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
"Simone has always been a GOAT, and I think that this is like her 'revenge tour', what happened in 2020 was a freak thing, " said Dunne, "and I think she's out for revenge, and she's gonna probably win."
Needless to say, Dunne has nothing but love for the people around her. Watch her say what we're all thinking in the clip above.
