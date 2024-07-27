Harrison Butker's latest beef: drag performers at the Olympics Opening Ceremony
There’s no pleasing Harrison Butker. It seems like the Kansas City Chiefs placekicker has a beef with everyone — women with college degrees, women in sports, and his latest opp, drag performers. Yesterday, after an extravagant Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Butker took to his Instagram Story and Twitter to express his disappointment over a portion of the ceremony.
At one point in the ceremony, a group of drag performers recreated Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting in the form of a moving portrait. This, evidently, ticked Butker off, as evidenced by him saying “This is crazy” over a clip from the performance. He also included a bible verse — Galatians 6:7 — which reads “Be not deceived. God is not mocked.”
As for Butker, we recommend he let this go, and quickly. After all, there are other things to be offended by, like Patrick Mahomes getting mocked by the rival Las Vegas Raiders with a Kermit the Frog doll.
