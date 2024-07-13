Harrison Butker fires back at Serena Williams after ESPYs slam
Harrison Butker is up for a verbal volley with Serena Williams after all.
After a blistering shot at the polarizing Butker, who was in attendance when Williams roasted him to his face as host of the 2024 ESPYs, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker has responded.
In a statement released late on Friday, July 12, Butker said: "I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics."
But Butker wasn't done there, adding: "Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes."
Huh? Anyhow, pretty soft comeback.
So, will Serena return serve or is this match played out?
For full context on how and why this all went down on stage at the awards show, with the tennis legend and her sister, Venus, actress Quinta Brunson, in on the bit with her, the gist is this:
Some women, including those aforementioned three, believe Butker, an ultra conservative Catholic, is an out-of-touch misogynist after the comments he made during his commencement speech at Benedictine College in May.
Butker, who's married since 2018 and his two children with a third on the way, addressed "the ladies present today" and warmly congratulated them on "an amazing accomplishment."
So far, so good, but then this:
"You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives," he continued. "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career?
"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,"
"I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.
"I’m on this stage today, and able to be the man that I am, because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me. But it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker."
It's that last, lingering word that irked so many and started this hullabaloo in the first place.