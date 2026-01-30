Joe Brady, Wife Lauren Upstaged by Baby in Amazing Bills Outfit for Family Photo

Joe Brady is officially on the clock as the Buffalo Bills head coach after an emotional press conference on Thursday introducing him to the media. As he tries to win games in Buffalo, his latest family photo with wife Lauren and their two kids certainly will win over a lot of hearts.

The 36-year-old Brady was promoted from offensive coordinator to replace the fired Sean McDermott who led the team for nine seasons. Brady spent three seasons as the team’s OC and one as a quarterbacks coach.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His relationship with MVP QB Josh Allen was on full display at the press conference as Allen showed up to support his guy Brady on crutches.

Brady would break down during his speech when thanking Lauren for all her support at home that included being in labor while he worked in a touching message.

The epic Brady family photo

Following his speech, Brady, Lauren and their two-year-old son, and newborn daughter, would take this epic photo together where the baby’s fit stole the show.

Brady looks like he could run for President of the United States in that photo.

Meet the Bradys

Brady and Lauren have been married since 2022 and have a son born in April 2023, and a daughter born in December 2025. Here Lauren is pregnant in August of 2025 before the regular season started to root on the Bills.

It will be fun to see them at games with Bills Mafia.

Impressive resume

Brady was also the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator from 2020-2021, and served as the passing game coordinator for the best offense in college football history with the 2019 national champion LSU Tigers team that had quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

