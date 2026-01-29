Robert Saleh’s 8 Children, Wife Sanaa Cause Stir in Rare Photo With Titans HC

It’s no wonder Robert Saleh is good at coaching 11 men on the field in football — he’s got almost enough for a full team at home in kids. The new Tennessee Titans head coach has gone viral in a rare photo of him with all eight of his children and wife Sanaa.

The 46-year-old Salem returned as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator this past season after being fired New York Jets in 2024 after staring the season off 2-3. He finished there with a 20-36 record.

Saleh’s last head coaching gig with the Jets didn’t go so well. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, he takes over the Titans job and a team that went just 3-14 last season on a five-year deal worth an undisclosed amount.

With the deal done, he and his family headed from the Bay Area to Tennessee and arrived yesterday in Nashville.

Saleh fam has arrived in Nashville @NissanUSA pic.twitter.com/pOUjVc5kgw — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 28, 2026

The rare photo of him with all eight kids and his wife standing by the private jet caught fire on social media.

Mrs Saleh is a machine bro pic.twitter.com/CdB66DNQjZ — ‘24/‘25 Tennessee Titans Survivor (@traviebird00) January 28, 2026

There were some reports he has nine kids, but there were eight there.

Saleh and his wife Sanaa tied the knot in 2007 before he was an NFL head coach. He was an assistant coach for Central Michigan with now Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur where the two were roommates. LeFleur was the best man at Saleh’s wedding.

In an interview with the New York Post in 2021, Saleh was quoted as saying, “My family. They’re my Why. I wake up every morning, kiss my wife, kiss my kids, every single one of ’em goodbye... They’re the reason why I wake up in the morning to do my absolute best.”

Now, they can root on dad rocking that Titans gear.

Robert Saleh with his five sons at a Golden State Warriors game. | Facebook/@KNBR

