Serena Williams and adorable daughters are SO ready for Taylor Swift
Decked out in glitter, cowboy boots, and of course, friendship bracelets, Serena Williams and her daughters wore huge smiles in a picture posted by the tennis icon. "This is us . . . Getting ready for@taylorswift," she wrote in the caption.
Older daughter Olympia, who is 7, was the most “Bejeweled,” sporting a shiny top, sequined jacket, and shimmery pants. She capped off the look with sparkly silver cowboy boots. Baby Adira, born in June 2023, was looking “Ready For It” in a cute denim skirt, a white top, and a blue bow in her hair. Like her big sis, she was wearing silver shoes, although the 1-year-old was wearing sneakers instead of boots. As for the 43-year-old game-changing athlete, she channeled the Tortured Poet’s Department era in an all-black tennis dress with mesh sleeves. While Olympia and Williams wore friendship bracelets on their wrists, baby Adira modeled a friendship necklace instead.
Williams has previously spoken about her and Olympia’s love for the “Cruel Summer” superstar. “My daughter just turned 7. She’s not into princesses, she’s into Taylor Swift,” Williams said while speaking on a venture capital panel on Thursday, September 19, before noting, “I am too.” Williams’ love of the singer was apparent in the reel she posted on October 19, which showed her rocking out at Swift’s Miami show.
Williams shares Olympia and Adira with her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.
