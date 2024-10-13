The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Swift dazzles in gold dress on date night with Travis Kelce

For now, time is on their side, as the power couple spends a romantic weekend in New York City.

Alex Gonzalez

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s New York getaway continues.

This weekend, the pop hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are enjoying some quality time in the Big Apple before they reenter their busy season. Last night, the two were spotted on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Tonight, they kicked it solo, and kept it stylish with flashy outfits.

Kelce wore a comfy large blue Marni polo shirt, cargo pants, and white sneakers. While fans shouted for Kelce last night as he entered a limo, it was Swift who stole the show tonight.

Swift wore a shimmery gold dress and black high heels. Her fit was complete with a black clutch. According to DeuxMoi, the two were dining at famed Italian restaurant Torrisi.

While football has kept Kelce busy this fall — especially as the Chiefs haven’t lost a single game this season — he has a bit of free time this week, as the Chiefs are currently in a bye week. Swift, however, will soon hit the road for the final leg of her “Eras Tour” which resumes on Friday, Oct. 18 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Meanwhile, Kelce is gracing our TV screens outside of football. He is currently starring as nursing orderly Ed Lachlan on FX’s “Grotesquerie,” and is hosting Prime Video’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?,” which premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

But despite their busy schedules, for now, time is on their side for a weekend of romance.

