Serena Williams calls out fancy Paris hotel for denying family access to restaurant
Serena Williams called out a French hotel claiming she and her family were “denied access” to the hotel’s rooftop restaurant. Upon visiting The Peninsula in Paris, it seems she was not allowed to enter on Monday evening. Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her frustration.
Williams, who arrived to Paris late last month as an official torchbearer for the 2024 Olympic Games, didn’t share more details (as of this posting). The Peninsula has since issued an apology, claiming that the restaurant was full.
“Dear Mrs. Williams,” wrote the hotel via its official X account. “Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight. Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”
Despite this rather frustrating situation, Williams appears to be enjoying herself in Paris, especially after having dropped some photos on Instagram featuring herself slaying some stylish fits.
In addition to her fly fashions and unmatchable athleticism, Williams is also known to dish out a sick burn from time to time. So The Peninsula might want to rectify this situation —- and quickly.
