Shakira stuns in hip-shaking, disco-ball shimmering fit at Copa America Final (PHOTOS)
No one can shake their hips like Shakira.
While Colombian head coach Nestor Lorenzo knocked his fellow countrywoman, a very bold move given it’s Shakira, for having to extend halftime to accommodate the Latin goddess, Shakira proved those extra ten minutes were definitely worth it.
The set was full of energy, great dancing, an awesome stage, and of course, the usual hip-shaking that has made Shakira a household name. Also, how does she look so amazing at 47 years old?
Her stunning halter top and miniskirt disco-ball, silver-shimmering ensemble with boots to match were perfect for the Miami heat. (Unfortunately, unruly fans delayed the start time by over an hour.)
Watching the entire performance is worth eight minutes of your time.
"I hope you enjoy, Shakira is great," Lorenzo had said.
We did Nestor. We did.
