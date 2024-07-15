The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shakira stuns in hip-shaking, disco-ball shimmering fit at Copa America Final (PHOTOS)

The 47-year-old Queen of Latin Music rocked the halftime show of an already electric Copa America Final between Colombia and Argentina.

Matthew Graham

Colombian recording artist Shakira performs during the Copa America Final halftime in a match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium.
Colombian recording artist Shakira performs during the Copa America Final halftime in a match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

No one can shake their hips like Shakira.

While Colombian head coach Nestor Lorenzo knocked his fellow countrywoman, a very bold move given it’s Shakira, for having to extend halftime to accommodate the Latin goddess, Shakira proved those extra ten minutes were definitely worth it.

The set was full of energy, great dancing, an awesome stage, and of course, the usual hip-shaking that has made Shakira a household name. Also, how does she look so amazing at 47 years old? 

Her stunning halter top and miniskirt disco-ball, silver-shimmering ensemble with boots to match were perfect for the Miami heat. (Unfortunately, unruly fans delayed the start time by over an hour.)

Colombian recording artist Shakira performs during the Copa America Final halftime in a match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Colombian recording artist Shakira performs during the Copa America Final halftime in a match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Shakira performs during the halftime show of the Copa America final at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Watching the entire performance is worth eight minutes of your time.

"I hope you enjoy, Shakira is great," Lorenzo had said.

We did Nestor. We did.

Published
