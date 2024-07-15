Fans Seen Entering Copa America Final Through Vents of Hard Rock Stadium
The 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia was delayed after a slew of fans without tickets entered Hard Rock Stadium prior to kickoff, resulting in a chaotic scene at the venue in South Florida.
A sea of fans could be seen bursting through one of the entrance gates at the stadium about an hour before kickoff, many of them who reportedly did not have tickets to the game.
Wild scenes ensued within the stadium, which went into a brief lockdown as it aimed to sort out the situation. A video emerged on social media in which fans appearing to wear yellow Colombia jerseys could be seen entering the stadium through air vents.
A group of more than 10 fans could be seen climbing into the ventilation system with the assistance of their comrades, who helped to boost them up and into the vents.
The shocking scenes highlight a theme of disorganization from the CONMEBOL event, which is being hosted in the United States for the first time since 2016. Wide ranging complaints have been made from fans, coaches and players alike, all seemingly dissatisfied with the way the tournament has been run.
During the semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia, Uruguayan's Darwin Nuñez and Ronald Araujo were seen entering the stands and engaging in a physical altercation with fans wearing Colombia jerseys. The players said they felt their families were "in danger."
Security was once again an issue for Sunday's final, with fans going to rather extreme measures to go undetected as they skulk ticket-less through the stadium.