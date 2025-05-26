Shedeur Sanders attends Travis Hunter’s wedding in super casual fit
Shedeur Sanders is making all kinds of headlines off the field this holiday weekend. First, with his $500k car purchase on his Cleveland Browns salary that only has a $447k signing bonus, and then with his fit in photos from his former Colorado Buffaloes star teammate Travis Hunter’s lavish wedding that surfaced.
The 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders made headlines with his draft slide, but has impressed since arriving with the team and legitimately seems thankful to be there despite losing out on tens of millions of dollars by going in the fifth round.
Shedeur isn’t afraid to flex his lifestyle, though, like his insanely massive and expensive chain for the draft, or his $1 million cash flex at his celebration party. He also loves to keep his fit game baller casual like his “Legendary” look when he first appeared at the team’s training facility.
Speaking of casual, photos of Shedeur at the Hunter and Leanna Lenee wedding at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee, have been dug up, and Sheduer’s track-suit fit definitely stands out.
It very well could be his arrival clothes and he changed and this was his pre-ceremony look, but the guy he posed with in the first photo definitely was dressed to impress.
Hunter himself certainly went all out as did his bride Lenee in her over-the-top perfect wedding dress, as well as the insane gift they unveiled in front of their guests.
There’s chatter that other members of the Sanders family like Hunter’s coach Deion, who is like a father figure to him, nor Shilo, who was also a Buffaloes teammate, were not there.
At least Shedeur made an appareance casual fit and all.
