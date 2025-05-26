Shedeur Sanders attends Travis Hunter’s wedding in super casual fit

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was in Tennessee for his former Colorado Buffaloes teammate’s big day, but his fit certainly raises questions.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads off the field after the first day of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads off the field after the first day of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility.

Shedeur Sanders is making all kinds of headlines off the field this holiday weekend. First, with his $500k car purchase on his Cleveland Browns salary that only has a $447k signing bonus, and then with his fit in photos from his former Colorado Buffaloes star teammate Travis Hunter’s lavish wedding that surfaced.

The 23-year-old son of Deion Sanders made headlines with his draft slide, but has impressed since arriving with the team and legitimately seems thankful to be there despite losing out on tens of millions of dollars by going in the fifth round.

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sander
Hunter (12) and Sanders (2) were quite the duo at Colorado.

Shedeur isn’t afraid to flex his lifestyle, though, like his insanely massive and expensive chain for the draft, or his $1 million cash flex at his celebration party. He also loves to keep his fit game baller casual like his “Legendary” look when he first appeared at the team’s training facility.

Speaking of casual, photos of Shedeur at the Hunter and Leanna Lenee wedding at The Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tennessee, have been dug up, and Sheduer’s track-suit fit definitely stands out.

It very well could be his arrival clothes and he changed and this was his pre-ceremony look, but the guy he posed with in the first photo definitely was dressed to impress.

Hunter himself certainly went all out as did his bride Lenee in her over-the-top perfect wedding dress, as well as the insane gift they unveiled in front of their guests.

There’s chatter that other members of the Sanders family like Hunter’s coach Deion, who is like a father figure to him, nor Shilo, who was also a Buffaloes teammate, were not there.

Deion Sanders and Travis Hunte
Deion celebrates with an emotional Travis Hunter after he won the Heisman Trophy.

At least Shedeur made an appareance casual fit and all.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he's worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

