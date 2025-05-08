SI

Shedeur Sanders Looked So Excited Checking Out His New Browns Locker for First Time

Sanders was all smiles seeing all of his new Cleveland gear.

Dan Lyons

Shedeur Sanders sees his new Cleveland Browns locker for the first time.
Shedeur Sanders sees his new Cleveland Browns locker for the first time. / via Cleveland Browns
Less than two weeks removed from his stunning NFL draft slide, quarterback Shedeur Sanders seems to be very excited for what lies ahead with his new team, the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders is getting settled in to his new home and on Thursday was shown his new locker in the Browns' facility for the first time. He was fired up to see his new brown and orange gear, including the No. 12 jersey that he'll be donning for his first year in the pros.

"I got everything I need to be successful," a smiling Sanders told the Browns camera person.

After a draft process that featured extensive discussions of his approach with teams, and how it may have impacted his late selection, Sanders has been doing all of the right things since arriving in Ohio. He's been all smiles around team facilities, and even made an early trip to speak to students at a local high school.

Even with the late selection, Sanders could conceivably compete for the chance to play early on for a Browns team that is anything but settled at quarterback. He joins a quarterback room featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow draftee Dillon Gabriel, all of whom will be jostling for playing time.

