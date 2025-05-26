The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders scoffs at $447k Browns guarantee with insane $500k new-ride flex

The Cleveland quarterback is the owner of a baller new whip despite losing out on tens of millions of dollars in his NFL draft slide.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft slide cost him tens of millions of dollars. The Cleveland Browns rookie didn’t care he ended up only getting $4.6 million over four years with a $447,380 signing bonus as he just made a half-million dollar car purchase like a boss.

The son of Deion Sanders was already criticized by dad and NFL legend Tom Brady when he was the quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes and making more money than he is now in NIL deals ( $6.5 million) and bought himself a $400k Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Shedeur also showcased an insanely massive and expensive chain during the draft, as well as flexing $1 million cash in a case at his celebration party.

Shedeur Sanders
Deion Sanders/Instagram

While he just got to Browns rookie minicamp this month when he arrived in a “Legendary” casual fit, he’s not holding back on spending. In fact, he’s doing it like a baller.

The 23-year-old scoffed at the Browns’ contract and bought himself a $500k custom Rolls Royce in olive green.

That’s a major flex.

It’s as baller, if not more than the wedding gift surprise his former teammate and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter got with Leanna Lenee this past week. The only difference is Hunter is projected to make $46.6 million over the same four years as Shedeur.

Hey, it’s his money and the kid has earned it. He’s also lining up several endorsements and will make a lot more off the field this upcoming season.

Whether or not he should be making such purchases on his salary, it’s a baller ride.

Deion Sanders (right) with son Shedeur
Shedeur and dad Deion. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

