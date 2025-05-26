Shedeur Sanders scoffs at $447k Browns guarantee with insane $500k new-ride flex
Shedeur Sanders’ NFL draft slide cost him tens of millions of dollars. The Cleveland Browns rookie didn’t care he ended up only getting $4.6 million over four years with a $447,380 signing bonus as he just made a half-million dollar car purchase like a boss.
The son of Deion Sanders was already criticized by dad and NFL legend Tom Brady when he was the quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes and making more money than he is now in NIL deals ( $6.5 million) and bought himself a $400k Rolls Royce Cullinan.
RELATED: Titans No. 1 pick Cam Ward makes shockingly more than Shedeur Sanders in NFL deal
Shedeur also showcased an insanely massive and expensive chain during the draft, as well as flexing $1 million cash in a case at his celebration party.
While he just got to Browns rookie minicamp this month when he arrived in a “Legendary” casual fit, he’s not holding back on spending. In fact, he’s doing it like a baller.
RELATED: Travis Hunter burns Shedeur Sanders with one-line dagger as Colorado stars reunite
The 23-year-old scoffed at the Browns’ contract and bought himself a $500k custom Rolls Royce in olive green.
That’s a major flex.
It’s as baller, if not more than the wedding gift surprise his former teammate and current Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter got with Leanna Lenee this past week. The only difference is Hunter is projected to make $46.6 million over the same four years as Shedeur.
Hey, it’s his money and the kid has earned it. He’s also lining up several endorsements and will make a lot more off the field this upcoming season.
Whether or not he should be making such purchases on his salary, it’s a baller ride.
