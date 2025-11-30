The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar has proud mama fit in glam stunner for Browns game

The mother of the Cleveland quarterback showed up and showed out for her son’s first NFL home game as a starter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders made his first professional start at home for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. His mom Pilar Sanders made sure to rock a statement fit for her son’s big game.

The son of Deion Sanders and rookie out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes is trying to prove he can succeed in the league after falling to the 5th round of the draft. He got his victory last Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders starting over the injured rookie Dillon Gabriel. He threw for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win.

After being named QB1 over Gabriel this week, Shedeur went to mom’s place with brother Shilo Sanders for some home cooking and film study.

Then he caused a stir in the pregame with his own self-promoting fit in his Legendary brand.

Mom would then drop hers as well.

Shedeur is confident just like his mom, who has rocked other head-turning Browns fits this season.

Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Will he back it up and become the starter the rest of the season?

Whatever happens, mom has her son’s back.

Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

