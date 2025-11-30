Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar has proud mama fit in glam stunner for Browns game
Shedeur Sanders made his first professional start at home for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. His mom Pilar Sanders made sure to rock a statement fit for her son’s big game.
The son of Deion Sanders and rookie out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes is trying to prove he can succeed in the league after falling to the 5th round of the draft. He got his victory last Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders starting over the injured rookie Dillon Gabriel. He threw for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win.
After being named QB1 over Gabriel this week, Shedeur went to mom’s place with brother Shilo Sanders for some home cooking and film study.
RELATED: Deion reveals Raiders owner Mark Davis' amazing gesture for Shedeur's game
Then he caused a stir in the pregame with his own self-promoting fit in his Legendary brand.
Mom would then drop hers as well.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar makes statement with 'QB1' fit at son's Browns debut
Shedeur is confident just like his mom, who has rocked other head-turning Browns fits this season.
Will he back it up and become the starter the rest of the season?
Whatever happens, mom has her son’s back.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash