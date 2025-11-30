Shedeur Sanders causes stir with self-promoting hoodie for Browns QB1 fit
Shedeur Sanders got his first NFL start out of the way and passed with flying colors in the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road last week. This Sunday, he faces the San Francisco 49ers in his first home game and pulled up as confident as ever causing a stir with his fit, though.
The son of Deion Sanders and rookie out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes is trying to prove he can succeed in the league after falling to the 5th round of the draft. In his first victory starting over the injured rookie Dillon Gabriel, Sanders threw for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the win.
After the game, he shared a special moment with his dad.
RELATED: Deion reveals Raiders owner Mark Davis' amazing gesture for Shedeur's game
He then had mom Pilar Sanders cook him Thanksgiving dinner and hook him up with a giant plate.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar makes statement with 'QB1' fit at son's Browns debut
He was even seen studying plays during the meal where his brother Shilo Sanders trolled him.
He’ll need all the studying he can get, too, as Sunday’s test will be even more stiff vs. the Niners in a game that’s expected to be snowing. Shedeur certainly isn’t lacking confidence and like last week where he made a statement with his fit, he did again rocking his Legendary brand with his face on the front and back of his hoodie.
Let’s see if that confidence pays off in Cleveland. The fans will be in a frenzy finally seeing him start at home.
