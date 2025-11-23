The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar makes statement with 'QB1' fit at son's Browns debut

The Cleveland rookie makes his first NFL start on Sunday vs. the Raiders. His mom won the pregame with her game-day look.

Shedeur Sanders will have his chance in the spotlight Sunday for the Cleveland Browns at the Las Vegas Raiders. While the rookie quarterback will make his first NFL start, his mom Pilar Sanders was the one shining in the pregame with her custom fit.

The 23-year-year old son of Deion Sanders out of Colorado played a half last week vs. the Baltimore Ravens after fellow rookie start Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion that is also keeping him out today. Shedeur would only go 4-for-16 with 47 yards and an interception. Now, with a full week of reps with the first-team offense he’ll get his shot.

Shedeur got some work in early on the field after strolling into Allegiant Stadium in his custom “Legendary” brand in Raiders colors for a statement fit.

He’d also share a touching moment with dad with his full uniform on.

Deion’s ex and Shedeur’s mom Pilar made her own statement with a custom QB1 Shedeur shirt to go with her Browns jacket while posing with Shedeur’s sister Shelomi Sanders.

Pilar was a “proud” mom with her post before the game, and gave her son some words of encouragement after last week’s loss.

The Sanders family and the Browns hope Shedeur is the answer to the 2-8 team starting on Sunday vs. the Raiders. His mom certainly won the pregame with her fit.

