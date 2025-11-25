The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deion Sanders reveals Raiders owner Mark Davis' amazing gesture for Shedeur's game

The father of the Browns quarterback was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to witness his son’s first-ever NFL start and win.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders wasn’t missing his son Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns. He was seen at the game and having special moments with the rookie quarterback. On Tuesday, Deion revealed the amazing gesture Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis did for him while he was there.

Shedeur would go 11-for-20 with 209 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 24-10 victory. After the game, he was caught on camera in a touching scene with his dad.

While it’s been a tough season for the Deion and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-8) without Shedeur as quarterback and they just got beat 42-17 on Saturday vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils, Deion was there enjoying his moment as a proud father.

Deion went from the sidelines vs. Arizona State as seen here, to the prime time seats at Allegiant Stadium. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

He had some awesome seats in the luxury box at Allegiant Stadium, too, and revealed it was all thanks to the opposing team’s owner Davis:

“Thank u so much Mr. Mark Davis. Your heart & hospitality was & is INCREDIBLE! You allowed the QB of the opposing teams’ Father to enjoy the game in your Luxury Box. That BLESSED me truly. That was the 1st time I had ever seen my son play and I wasn’t his coach so thank u again for making that experience comfortable & memorable. Also much love to @stak5 @matt_barnes9 @mr_camron @conschwartz & others that attended. God bless u all. I Love y’all 2 Life!!!!”

He definitely wasn’t, however, sitting with his ex-wife Pilar Sanders who was also there rooting for their son. While she rocked a statement custom Browns fit, Deion did wear Browns colors with the cowboy hat on.

Shedeur will have a chance for his first home game this Sunday as the starter when the Browns face the San Francisco 49ers. Will Deion be there and if so will Cleveland roll out the red carpet for him like Davis and the Raiders did?

Deion Sanders (right) with son Shedeur
Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders (left) pose on the red carpet of the 2025 NFL Honors event. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

