Deion Sanders reveals Raiders owner Mark Davis' amazing gesture for Shedeur's game
Deion Sanders wasn’t missing his son Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns. He was seen at the game and having special moments with the rookie quarterback. On Tuesday, Deion revealed the amazing gesture Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis did for him while he was there.
Shedeur would go 11-for-20 with 209 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 24-10 victory. After the game, he was caught on camera in a touching scene with his dad.
While it’s been a tough season for the Deion and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-8) without Shedeur as quarterback and they just got beat 42-17 on Saturday vs. the Arizona State Sun Devils, Deion was there enjoying his moment as a proud father.
He had some awesome seats in the luxury box at Allegiant Stadium, too, and revealed it was all thanks to the opposing team’s owner Davis:
“Thank u so much Mr. Mark Davis. Your heart & hospitality was & is INCREDIBLE! You allowed the QB of the opposing teams’ Father to enjoy the game in your Luxury Box. That BLESSED me truly. That was the 1st time I had ever seen my son play and I wasn’t his coach so thank u again for making that experience comfortable & memorable. Also much love to @stak5 @matt_barnes9 @mr_camron @conschwartz & others that attended. God bless u all. I Love y’all 2 Life!!!!”
He definitely wasn’t, however, sitting with his ex-wife Pilar Sanders who was also there rooting for their son. While she rocked a statement custom Browns fit, Deion did wear Browns colors with the cowboy hat on.
Shedeur will have a chance for his first home game this Sunday as the starter when the Browns face the San Francisco 49ers. Will Deion be there and if so will Cleveland roll out the red carpet for him like Davis and the Raiders did?
