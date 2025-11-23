The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders wears Raiders colors in his custom swag for Browns start

The Cleveland quarterback made a statement with his fit before facing Las Vegas for his first NFL start.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during warm up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during warm up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The day has arrived for Shedeur Sanders to make his first NFL start with the Cleveland Browns after he was selected in the 5th round of the NFL draft back in April. Now, the son of Deion Sanders and quarterback out of the Colorado Buffaloes will get his chance to prove himself when the Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road Sunday. He certainly arrived with a statement fit before the game.

Shedeur played a half last week vs. the Baltimore Ravens after fellow rookie start Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion that is also keeping him out today. Shedeur would only go 4-for-16 with 47 yards and an interception. Now, with a full week of reps with the first-team offense he’ll get the shot.

He even got to warmups early on the Allegiant Stadium field:

Before the game, his mom Pilar Sanders sent him a “proud” message with a video.

Then Shedeur hit entered the stadium rocking all back —Raiders colors — in his Legendary brand clothing. The 23-year-old QB appears to be very confident strutting around the field.

Here’s another look at his fit:

Shedeur Sander
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All eyes will be on No. 12 on Sunday for the 2-8 Browns. Will Shedeur match his “Legendary” look during the game? The NFL world will have its answer soon.

Shedeur Sanders
Deion Sanders/Instagram

