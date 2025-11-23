Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar shows off excitement for son's first Browns' NFL start
Today is the day Cleveland Browns fans (and lots of football fans) have been waiting for after selecting Shedeur Sanders in the 5th round of the NFL draft back in April. Now, the son of Deion Sanders and quarterback out of the Colorado Buffaloes will get his chance to prove to the world he’s an everyday NFL starter when the Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Shedeur did play a half in the last game vs. the Baltimore Ravens after fellow rookie start Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion — and is out today as a result. Shedeur would only go 4-for-16 with 47 yards and an interception. Now, with a full week of reps with the first-team offense he will show what he can really do. He certainly looked loose with his teammates.
RELATED: Travis Kelce has special Shedeur Sanders gesture fired up for Browns QB's first start
Dad said he cried when he saw his son go into the game.
Mom, Pilar Sanders, was in the stadium last week and immediately posted her reaction when Shedeur went in. She then had an encouraging message for him after the loss.
On Sunday, she posted an epic video and had three words for her caption: “Shedeur Sanders Day!”
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ sister Shelomi has simple message for Browns QB in Raiders star
She’d add after, “ #12 x Game 12 x Pick #144 #proudmom #legendary #shedeursanders #sandersfam #$2 #1212144.”
He’s getting his chance in Week 12 matching his jersey number for the 2-8 Browns.
That fan base is ready to explode. All eyes will be on No. 12 when he takes the field Sunday. His proud mom will be two of those.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss