Shedeur Sanders’ sister Shelomi has simple message for Browns QB in Raiders start
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders got his first taste of NFL action on Sunday, and while he struggled in the one half he played, he’s taking first team reps this week and on track to start at the Las Vegas Raiders. On Wednesday, his sister Shelomi Sanders had a message for the QB1.
Shedeur, the son of Deion Sanders, was thrust into action against the Baltimore Ravens after starter and fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel got a concussion before the half. Sanders would end up just 4-for-16 with 47 yards and an interception. He also missed a game-tying touchdown pass.
After the game, the 23-year-old QB looked devastated alone on the bench:
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar sends son emotional message after Browns’ loss
"I don't think I played good," Sanders said. "I don't think I played good at all.”
Despite what happened, Browns fans were excited when he got in and so was mom Pilar Sanders who immediately posted her reaction from her seat in the stadium. Deion even admitted he was in tears seeing his son playing in his first NFL game.
RELATED: Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée flexes Browns fit just before Shedeur Sanders replaces him
It’s been a tough road for Shedeur after he fell out of the first round and all the way to the fifth before the Browns scooped him up. He has a ton of family support like mom and brother Shilo, 25, showing up to a game where he dressed like his brother.
Now that it looks like he’s going in from to Sunday as QB1, even his sister Shelomi, 21, is weighing in and wants to see what he can do. She posted this message to him on Instagram Stories to encourage her big bro: “show me sum boss man 🫡”.
Family has been there for Shedeur, including even having Pilar and Deion put aside their differences to take a family photo with their three kids after he was drafted.
Will everyone be there in Vegas come Sunday? It should be fun to watch.
