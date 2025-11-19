Travis Kelce has special Shedeur Sanders gesture fired up for Browns QB's first start
Shedeur Sanders has the full support of Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce for his first start of the season for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Kelce brothers are from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and grew up as Browns fans. Despite Jason retiring as a Philadelphia Eagles future Hall of Famer, and Travis still going strong with the Kansas City Chiefs, they are still fans of the team.
In fact, they’ve been clamoring for the rookie Sanders to start from the beginning. As Travis said on their “New Heights” podcast before the season, “Give the people what they want.”
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar sends strong message for Browns QB’s first NFL start
While Travis is worried about the Indianapolis Colts coming to Kansas City on Sunday with his team just 5-5, he made clear he’s excited about Sanders as QB1 this weekend. He even hit the Shedeur wrist watch celebration and got fired up: “Let’s f***ing go!,” he shouted.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ sister Shelomi has simple message for Browns QB in Raiders start
The people are getting what they want including the brothers from Northeast Ohio.
The 23-year-old rookie 5th-round pick out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes was thrust into action against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday after starter and fellow Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel got a concussion before the half. Sanders would end up just 4-for-16 with 47 yards and an interception.
He took first-team reps on Wednesday at practice as he prepares for Sunday:
Jason and Travis did say to those arguing Shedeur didn’t have first team reps last week and that hurt him should know that backups never have first team reps in practice and that’s not a narrative that should be used against the team.
Shedeur was 17-for-29 for 152 yards with two touchdowns no interceptions in the preseason.
Let’s see how Sanders fares this week, though, with the practice with the starters. Two big Browns fans in the Kelce brothers will be rooting for him and hoping he plays well enough to hit his own wrist celebration.
