Simone Biles flaunts epic black GOAT leotard in mirror selfie
Simone Biles is celebrating an incredible summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics by participating in the Team USA gymnastics tour across the country.
The 30-stop tour, named the 'Gold Over America Tour,' kicked off in California earlier this month.
Biles is joined by teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, along with US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard.
LOOK: Jordan Chiles flaunts stunning gold leotard in mirror selfie
Ahead of the latest show, Biles showed off an epic leotard that is only appropriate for someone with her resume.
The black leo features gold rhinestones that form to make the outline of a goat.
The GOAT wearing a goat on the GOAT tour. How poetic.
LOOK: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles take flight in pilot-inspired leotards
Biles' 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals make her the most decorated gymnast in history. She owns seven Olympic golds, two silver, and two bronze.
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Casual chic: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game
Big news?: Did WNBA power couple DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith get engaged?
Ahhh: Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics
Bling alert: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out natty championship rings
Not an Ole Miss: Who is Lane Kiffin’s girlfriend Sally Rychlak?