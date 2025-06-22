The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sophie Cunningham goes trolling next level with Fever vs Aces pregame fit

The Indiana star causes a stir with her look in Las Vegas that involves herself, Caitlin Clark, and Lexie Hull.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena.

Sophie Cunningham certainly has her Indiana Fever teammates’ backs, and now she has a hilarious shirt with two of them on it with an epic pregame fit for a game at the Las Vegas Aces.

Cunningham was ejected earlier in the week vs. the Connecticut Sun with a flagrant 2 foul at the end of the game in retaliation for an earlier incident against teammate Caitlin Clark. For the next game she wore an Indiana Pacers fit in support of the hometown team in the NBA Finals.

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham is no stranger to trolling the haters.

While the Pacers have a giant Game 7 on Sunday, the 28-year-old Cunningham went with a different approach with a “Tres Leches” shirt designed by Barstool Sports featuring her, Clark and Lexie Hull as cartoon characters.

Tres Leches means three milks in Spanish and is a type of cake dessert. Of course, all three girls are white to make it funny. It’s kind of like the “Exciting Whites” with Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs moniker.

Unfortunately for Cunningham, it wasn’t a lucky shirt as the Fever fell 89-81 and Cunningham played 17 minutes and didn’t score.

She certainly scored a win with her funny trolling shirt in the pregame, though,

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningha
Jun 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10), guard Caitlin Clark (22), and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) laugh near the team bench.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

