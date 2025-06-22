Sophie Cunningham goes trolling next level with Fever vs Aces pregame fit
Sophie Cunningham certainly has her Indiana Fever teammates’ backs, and now she has a hilarious shirt with two of them on it with an epic pregame fit for a game at the Las Vegas Aces.
Cunningham was ejected earlier in the week vs. the Connecticut Sun with a flagrant 2 foul at the end of the game in retaliation for an earlier incident against teammate Caitlin Clark. For the next game she wore an Indiana Pacers fit in support of the hometown team in the NBA Finals.
While the Pacers have a giant Game 7 on Sunday, the 28-year-old Cunningham went with a different approach with a “Tres Leches” shirt designed by Barstool Sports featuring her, Clark and Lexie Hull as cartoon characters.
Tres Leches means three milks in Spanish and is a type of cake dessert. Of course, all three girls are white to make it funny. It’s kind of like the “Exciting Whites” with Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs moniker.
Unfortunately for Cunningham, it wasn’t a lucky shirt as the Fever fell 89-81 and Cunningham played 17 minutes and didn’t score.
She certainly scored a win with her funny trolling shirt in the pregame, though,
