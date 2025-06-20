Fever’s Sophie Cunningham rocks Pacers fit following ejection defending Caitlin Clark
Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever returned to the court on Thursday night following Tuesday’s ugly game against the Connecticut Sun. Cunningham, who was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul at the end of the game in retaliation for an earlier incident involving the Sun and her star teammate Caitlin Clark, decided to rep the Indiana Pacers in her pregame tunnel fit while visiting the Golden State Valkyries.
The 28-year-old Cunningham came over the the Fever after six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. She brings veteran leadership to the team, and a mean fit game. Her spicy fit even upstaged Clark’s earlier this season, and she has rocked other stunners like the cowgirl one below.
RELATED: WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark’s new Kobe 'Indiana Fever' sneakers are pure fire
While she may one-up Clark in the fit department most nights, Clark is the superstar of the Fever and Cunningham has her teammate’s back. She even trolled the haters after Tuesday’s craziness.
This was the incident that upset Cunningham and the Fever involving Clark:
RELATED: Caitlin Clark gets burned during U.S. Open broadcast after viral Oakmont tweet
And it led to this foul at the end of the game that earned the ejection:
Cunningham wasn’t suspended, but instead of her usual eye-popping pregame fits, she chose to support the Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals (they’d later win and force a Game 7) with a causal sweatshirt and jeans combo.
There’s no doubt things are electric right now in the state of Indiana with both the Fever and the Pacers. Cunningham brought both together on Thursday night with her fit and the controversy now behind her.
