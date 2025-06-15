Vanessa Bryant shares tearjerking photo of Kobe and Gigi on NBA title anniversary
16 years ago from today, June 14, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic to win the NBA Finals in five games. It was Kobe’s fourth overall title. On Saturday, his widow Vanessa Bryant shared Kobe’s special moment after that victory with daughter Gianna “Gigi” in a tearjerking photo.
With the death of Kobe and Gigi in the 2020 helicopter crash, Vanessa was left with their three daughters and has done an amazing job raising her children and working hard to keep her husband’s legacy alive.
The 43-year-old Vanessa was just there to share a big moment with oldest daughter Natalia, 22, who graduated from the University of Southern California last month where she had a big tribute to dad on her fit. Vanessa also just got back from a trip to New York with the girls where they watched Sabrina Ionescu — who Kobe and Gigi grew close to — play for the New York Liberty.
She’s also working hard to promote his Nike sneakers like the perfect Kobe 6 “Mambacita” editions to honor their daughter, as well as some sweet Kobe 6 kicks with a Disney-inspired color she rocked on Saturday.
Not to mention, Vanessa keeps Kobe’s legend alive by sharing his big Lakers moments like a video 16 years ago when he was getting ready to celebrate his fourth title vs. the Magic.
And then him kissing daughter Gigi after winning it all.
Such an iconic photo, and heartbreaking at the same time to think they are gone.
Kobe would win Finals MVP in the series, averaging 32.4 points and 7.4 assists. He’d go on the next year to win his fifth and final title — and second Finals MVP — over the hated Boston Celtics in an epic 7-game series.
Thanks Vanessa for sharing and keeping these memories alive.
