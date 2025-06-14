Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates combo jersey at College World Series
Livvy Dunne has been all over the place lately cheering on boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes rocking amazing fits, but this time she went to cheer on his former college team the LSU Tigers in the College World Series in an unreal jersey.
Dunne, 22, recently posted how she misses LSU Gymnastics by showing off an insane double-backflip maneuver. While her final season ended in disappointment due to a knee injury, she’s now spending her time with all kinds events not just Skenes’ games. She did the “Riders Up” call for the Kentucky Oaks while in competing pink dresses with sister Julz Dunne, and then did the full splits on the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s event in Miami, Florida.
Dunne has been on several of Skenes road trips of late, and even joked about the brutal MLB travel schedule in a TikTok video.
She took a break from Skenes but went to another baseball game: LSU in the College World Series for Saturday’s matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks — and she did so in style. Check out her Skenes LSU jersey in the front and Pirates in the back. She wrote, “party in the front business in the back 🫡.”
She also has the U.S. flag on it for patriotism. Skenes was an Air Force cadet and has a strong connection to the military.
What an awesome tribute and a way to root on Skenes’ former college team — a team he helped win the CWS in 2023.
