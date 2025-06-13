UConn star Azzi Fudd rocks coordinated dance with new teammate in dorms
Azzi Fudd loves to dance. Now that her bestie Paige Bueckers isn’t there to dance with, she hit TikTok with a new freshman on the UConn Huskies.
Fudd, 22, was the star of the big “Dance” this past season, winning the Women’s Final Four Most Oustanding Player award after she torched the South Carolina Gamecocks in the championship with 24 points, bringing the Huskies their first natty since 2016.
She also was the star during Bueckers’ WNBA draft night with her unrecognizable makeover look and her cocktail dress for the draft after-party that stole the night.
Now that Bueckers is with the Dallas Wings and Fudd was seen upstaging her bestie at games, Fudd hit a dance with UConn freshman Kelis Fisher on TikTok. “The best dancer” on the team showed off her moves (scroll through).
Fudd even rocked the pink slippers while doing so.
Besides being a star on the court, Fudd is landing more endorsements like her all-pink fit off with Bueckers in an Oreo ad, and her latest one for Paula’s Choice products where her mom and former WNBA player Katie Fudd made a cameo.
Fudd will be in her final year of eligibility in college before she’s a consensus top 5 WNBA pick and will be taking her dance skills pro.
