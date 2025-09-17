The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark spotted rarely dancing with Fever buddy giving disapproving look

The Indiana Fever superstar loves to yell at WNBA refs. She doesn't like to dance, until now after their big playoff win vs. the Atlanta Dream.

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks to the bench before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks to the bench before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark is still wildly entertaining on the sidelines even though she's done for the season.

While we are sick of the Indiana Fever superstar always yelling at WNBA referees, the injured face of the league always brings it with her passion and legendary Michael Jordan-like competitiveness.

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Sophie Cunningham (8) celebrate from the bench during Game 2 of a WNBA playoff matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But dancing? No way. You wouldn't catch the Iowa Hawkeyes icon ever busting a move... until now.

Caught by a Caitlin Clark superfan detective in the Fever's do-or-die victory in Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream, 77-60, the two-time WNBA All-Star is euphoric and does the unthinkable. She moves her arms in the air like she just doesn't care.

Her fellow injured teammate Chloe Bibby, who has eerily subconsciously imitated Clark's movements on the bench in previous games, is not impressed. Like at all.

Let's zoom in for a closer look.

Caitlin Clark, Chloe Bibby
Chloe Bibby was not impressed with Caitlin Clark's dance moves. / ESPN

Even though Clark is the biggest name in basketball for the next generation, including the NBA, it's hilarious that she can still be served some humble pie by the 27-year-old Australian.

Sophie Cunningham, sitting to Clark's left, also done for the season like last year's Rookie of the Year, isn't phased at all.

It must kill Clark that she can't play in this year's WNBA playoffs, but at least she can still cut it loose, despite the evil glares from teammates.

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) and Caitlin Clark (22) laugh from the bench Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx, 83-72. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UPDATE: Clark was busting some "Footloose" like moves pregame too. Again, much to the delight, and horror, of her teammates.

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

