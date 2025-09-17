Caitlin Clark spotted rarely dancing with Fever buddy giving disapproving look
Caitlin Clark is still wildly entertaining on the sidelines even though she's done for the season.
While we are sick of the Indiana Fever superstar always yelling at WNBA referees, the injured face of the league always brings it with her passion and legendary Michael Jordan-like competitiveness.
RELATED: WNBA's Caitlin Clark disrespect vs. Paige Bueckers overblown for one key reason
But dancing? No way. You wouldn't catch the Iowa Hawkeyes icon ever busting a move... until now.
Caught by a Caitlin Clark superfan detective in the Fever's do-or-die victory in Game 2 against the Atlanta Dream, 77-60, the two-time WNBA All-Star is euphoric and does the unthinkable. She moves her arms in the air like she just doesn't care.
RELATED: NBA star had no idea Caitlin Clark was injured disappointed meeting her
Her fellow injured teammate Chloe Bibby, who has eerily subconsciously imitated Clark's movements on the bench in previous games, is not impressed. Like at all.
Let's zoom in for a closer look.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark shares hidden details on Nike signature logo fit for Fever game
Even though Clark is the biggest name in basketball for the next generation, including the NBA, it's hilarious that she can still be served some humble pie by the 27-year-old Australian.
Sophie Cunningham, sitting to Clark's left, also done for the season like last year's Rookie of the Year, isn't phased at all.
It must kill Clark that she can't play in this year's WNBA playoffs, but at least she can still cut it loose, despite the evil glares from teammates.
UPDATE: Clark was busting some "Footloose" like moves pregame too. Again, much to the delight, and horror, of her teammates.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit