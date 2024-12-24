Steelers QB Russell Wilson’s Ravens troll fit turns freezing cold take
Russell Wilson may be known for his graciousness, but this past weekend he was out for blood.
Ahead of this past Saturday’s game in which the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers quarterback issued a warning in the form of a cheeky outfit.
Today, Wilson was photographed wearing a bird-hunting jacket as he boarded the team plane to Baltimore. This camouflage look seemingly suggested that the Steelers were planning to annihilate the Ravens.
Unfortunately, this particular fit didn’t age well, as the Ravens defeated the Steelers 34-17. But fans of both teams are in for a treat this Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the Steelers will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live event. Though this one may not necessarily be a promising game for the Steelers, as the Chiefs are currently 14-1 in their season. But still, witnessing the Steelers be part of this inaugural live-streaming moment will be thrilling for fans.
The Steelers VS. Chiefs game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Later that day, the Ravens will face the Houston Texans in the second of two games. The latter will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.
And we’re itching to see how Wilson’s fit will look ahead of the hotly anticipated game.
