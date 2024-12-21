Russell Wilson plays super dad with adorable school drop off before Steelers-Ravens
Russell Wilson had another adorable family moment — this time right before flying out for a huge game.
We’ve seen Wilson lately being a super dad with the kids in amazing Thanksgiving photos, and enjoying the Pittsburgh Steelers Christmas party with sweet moments while wife Ciara was away.
While Ciara was busy forgetting her pants in her latest fit hit, the Steelers quarterback had one more awesome memory-making day on Friday when he took Future, Sienna, and Win all to school before boarding the team plane to take on the Baltimore Ravens in massive AFC North showdown on Saturday. The photos will melt your heart.
Wow, those kids definitely have “the cool” dad. Look at those glasses and chain.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess, who just turned 1. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
When the Steelers enter the hostile environment M&T Bank Stadium, at least Wilson will have his little fans screaming for “daddy” as they have before in their adorable Steelers gear.
