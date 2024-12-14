Ciara, Russell Wilson crush Christmas photo before Steelers-Eagles showdown
Ciara and Russell Wilson have been crushing photos lately, just not together — until now where the couple slayed an adorable Christmas photo.
Ciara had to ditch her husband and kids for Kim Kardashian’s big SKIMS opening on Fifth Avenue in New York City where she was seen hanging out with icons like Paris Hilton, and then posing with Kim herself in the perfect look for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers big game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Wilson hit up the Steelers Christmas party with his kids where he showed off the most adorable photos without Ciara there. He sure was missing her this week, though, when she posted her “SassCi” look that made him say, “see u in a lil bit.”
RELATED: Ciara celebrates daughter's first birthday with Russell Wilson in most adorable way
The two finally linked back together and took a couple’s Christmas photo in front of the trees, looking as adorable as ever.
RELATED: Ciara shows off custom Russell Wilson Steelers jacket ahead of Eagles showdown
They’ve still got it after being married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Sunday, no doubt the kids and mom with be cheering on dad as the 10-3 Steelers (6-1 under Wilson) take on the 11-2 Eagles on the road.
