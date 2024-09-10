Steph Curry’s China trip elicits insane crowd reactions (VIDEOS)
Steph Curry has gone from basketball MVP to international superstar — and the fans overseas are showing out.
RELATED: Must-see LeBron, Steph Curry as "Game of Throne"-like dudes: NBA fans have jokes
The Golden State Warriors point guard and Olympic gold medalist landed in China today, where he and Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox are on tour for their Curry Brand. Upon arrival to a hotel in China, Curry and Fox were greeted by a mob of fans.
In videos shared to X (formerly Twitter), Curry walked through the hotel, where fans were packed wall to wall. Members of the players security team fought off fans, as Curry and Fox made their way to the elevator.
Curry and Fox will be in China through September 13, where Fox will unveil his debut signature shoe, the Fox 1, and Curry will unveil his new Curry 12 and three additional Curry Flotro models.
While in town, Curry will also open Curry Brand’s first ever retail store in Chengdu.
Once rivals, Curry revealed he signed Fox as Curry Brand’s signature athlete last year after noticing that Fox was a big sneakerhead. Curry described Fox as a “sneaker free agent” during a November 2023 episode of the "Dubs Talk" podcast.
“I was looking around and was getting some calls that De’Aaron wants to rock these shoes,” Curry said. “He wasn't getting paid for it. At that point you start to ask some questions, build a relationship. And lo and behold we're able to sign him a couple weeks ago. And we’re off to the races.”
RELATED: Steph Curry parties in Paris streets to MVP chants, drinking champagne (VIDEOS)
And to the races they went, as Curry manifested a big frenzy over the shoes. But luckily, the two came to China prepared and in style.
