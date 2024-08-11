Steph Curry parties in Paris streets to MVP chants, drinking champagne (VIDEOS)
Steph Curry had one piece of hardware missing from his legendary basketball career - an Olympic gold medal.
When the USA Basketball Men’s National Team needed Steph the most, the greatest shooter of all time came through with a classic clutch Steph performance with jaw-dropping 3-pointers in the gold-medal game against France in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that NBA and Golden State Warriors fans have seen throughout his storied career.
So after celebrating with teammates and family at Accor Arena, it was time to let loose with a cigar, some French champagne, which led to some partying on the streets of Paris.
Yes, that’s Steph sporting a “NUIT. NUIT.” hoodie, which of course is French for “night, night.” It was almost as if the all-time NBA leader in 3-pointers knew how it would turn out in Team USA’s 98-87 over France, and an iconic “Hang it in the Louvre” photo over Victor Wembanyama.
It’s obvious that teammate Anthony Edwards has never celebrated with champagne before, something he’ll need to work on if he ever wins an NBA championship with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Curry joked that the final 3-pointer was a “heave” from being tired. Obviously, Steph got a second wind.
