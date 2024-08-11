The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry parties in Paris streets to MVP chants, drinking champagne (VIDEOS)

The greatest shooter of all time celebrated like a rock star after his epic “night, night” performance to deliver a gold medal for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team.

Matthew Graham

Aug 10, 2024: United States shooting guard Stephen Curry celebrates in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024: United States shooting guard Stephen Curry celebrates in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Steph Curry had one piece of hardware missing from his legendary basketball career - an Olympic gold medal.

When the USA Basketball Men’s National Team needed Steph the most, the greatest shooter of all time came through with a classic clutch Steph performance with jaw-dropping 3-pointers in the gold-medal game against France in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that NBA and Golden State Warriors fans have seen throughout his storied career.

Aug 10, 2024: United States shooting guard Stephen Curry celebrates with the gold medal after the game against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

So after celebrating with teammates and family at Accor Arena, it was time to let loose with a cigar, some French champagne, which led to some partying on the streets of Paris.

RELATED: Team USA basketball shows zero class with Noah Lyles trolling tweet

Yes, that’s Steph sporting a “NUIT. NUIT.” hoodie, which of course is French for “night, night.” It was almost as if the all-time NBA leader in 3-pointers knew how it would turn out in Team USA’s 98-87 over France, and an iconic “Hang it in the Louvre” photo over Victor Wembanyama.

It’s obvious that teammate Anthony Edwards has never celebrated with champagne before, something he’ll need to work on if he ever wins an NBA championship with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Curry joked that the final 3-pointer was a “heave” from being tired. Obviously, Steph got a second wind.

Aug 10, 2024: Night, night France / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

