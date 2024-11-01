Steph Curry, Ayesha ditch kids for naughty, adults-only date night
Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry needed some alone time for a date night after Halloween with the kids.
The couple, who just earlier in the week introduced baby Cai to the world on Instagram, showed off another adorable family photo of them all dressed up in Super Mario-themed costumes where Steph was the “bad guy” of the bunch in his unflattering costume.
Then it was time for mom and Golden State Warriors star dad to dress up and head out on their own. Ayesha posted the naughty pirates together, saying “date night with my golden state waRRRRRior.”
Those are some good looking pirates. Maybe they got into a good bottle of rum? Steph already had the pirate one-leg limp down after he got injured earlier in the week. Either way, it looks like they had a great time, which they usually do.
We’ve seen Steph, 36, and Ayesha, 35, out before for an adorable day of relaxation and wine tasting, and matching each other’s fits at the US Open tennis match.
Together they have four kids: Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May.
Steph and Ayesha met in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 15 and 14 years old and married in 2011. They have been inseparable since.
While they have a beautiful family, they still have to have date nights and do more adult things like dress up as naughty pirates. Hopefully, they had a good “night night.”
