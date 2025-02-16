Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha rocks ‘uncomfortable’ skintight fit at NBA All-Star Weekend
Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry stepped back into the building he made famous at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend events. While they both wowed with their fits, Ayesha certainly stood out despite being uncomfortable.
The Golden State Warriors won championships in Oakland in 2015, 2017, 2018 with Steph before moving to San Francisco and the Chase Center in 2019 and winning one more title in 2022. The Currys are beloved in Oakland and still do a lot of charity work in the area.
Ayesha and Steph have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and are looking as good as ever. In fact, Ayesha just shared a photo of baby-face Steph at 19 years old for Valentine’s Day.
On Saturday night, they strolled into the arena and Ayesha certainly impressed with her skintight red leather pants and thigh-high boots. She’d only rate herself a “7” however, due to “comfortability” in her fit.
Ayesha may have given herself a 7, but she rocked it as a 10. Steph, meanwhile, rated himself an “8” but then changed it to a “9” based on all the complements he was getting.
The couple got some time away from their four kids: Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May of 2024.
This is Steph’s 11th All-Star selection in what is extra special with it being in the Bay Area. He and wife Ayesha certainly made an entrance on Saturday.
