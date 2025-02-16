The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha rocks ‘uncomfortable’ skintight fit at NBA All-Star Weekend

The Golden State Warriors All-Star and his wife crush together back at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Matt Ryan

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are seen during the 2024 US Open women’s singles final Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka.
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are seen during the 2024 US Open women’s singles final Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry stepped back into the building he made famous at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend events. While they both wowed with their fits, Ayesha certainly stood out despite being uncomfortable.

The Golden State Warriors won championships in Oakland in 2015, 2017, 2018 with Steph before moving to San Francisco and the Chase Center in 2019 and winning one more title in 2022. The Currys are beloved in Oakland and still do a lot of charity work in the area.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curr
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy next to his wife Ayesha during the Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike

Ayesha and Steph have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and are looking as good as ever. In fact, Ayesha just shared a photo of baby-face Steph at 19 years old for Valentine’s Day.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry
Ayesha and Steph together on New Year’s Eve. / Steph Curry/Instagram

On Saturday night, they strolled into the arena and Ayesha certainly impressed with her skintight red leather pants and thigh-high boots. She’d only rate herself a “7” however, due to “comfortability” in her fit.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry goes full glam with Steph lying on a couch for fancy photoshoot

Ayesha may have given herself a 7, but she rocked it as a 10. Steph, meanwhile, rated himself an “8” but then changed it to a “9” based on all the complements he was getting.

The couple got some time away from their four kids: Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May of 2024.

This is Steph’s 11th All-Star selection in what is extra special with it being in the Bay Area. He and wife Ayesha certainly made an entrance on Saturday.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates

Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show

Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit

Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion