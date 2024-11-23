Loreal Sarkisian stuns in all-white 'cheering' fit for Texas game
The Texas Longhorns look to win their last regular-season home game of the year against the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 23.
The No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns need a victory to control their fate in reaching the SEC Championship game next month. "This is the most important game of the year," Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters earlier this week. "I envision us putting our best foot forward. I really do. I think our guys are going to come ready to play."
Cheering for the Longhorns on Saturday, Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian. While the 39-year-old rocked a fierce all-black leather look for the Longhorns' 20-10 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, she went a very different direction for the team's showdown against the Wildcats.
The "First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football" rocked an all-white, graceful fit for gameday. She showed off her look on Intstagram and wrote, "Chiffon skirts on game day? Absolutely. 🏈✨Flowy, chic, and perfect for cheering in style—this look is all about making a statement from the stands to the sidelines."
Loreal's game day glam hopefully brings her husband's team good luck. However, the Longhorns may not need it as they are considered nearly 20-point favorites to leave Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with a win.
Despite the lopsided odds, Sarkisian is not sleeping on the Wildcats. "I have a ton of respect for Coach [Mark] Stoops. I think his teams are coached really, really well," Sarkisian said.
"Very sound football teams in all three phases," the 50-year-old continued. "They're going to grind you out defensively and then they're going to grind you out offensively and when they get their opportunities in the fourth quarter, they're going to take the shots at you."
