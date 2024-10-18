Suni Lee feels dreamy as she smirks in babydoll nightie, hangs with Blackpink's Lisa
Suni Lee is on cloud nine after debuting a gorgeous lingerie-inspired look at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The gymnast, 21, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption “this week has been a dreammmm ☁️✨💗” on Friday, October 18.
In Lee’s post, fans were treated to several of her looks from the week. In addition to the flirty babydoll nightie, she also glowed in a black strapless gown and posed in front of angel wings in a low-cut floral dress.
Followers were quick to comment on the second to last photo in the carousel, where the Olympian is hanging with Lisa of the mega-popular K-Pop group Blackpink. The singer and dancer, 27, walked in the VS show, and Lee told model Olivia Culpo that she was “obsessed” with her.
“SUNI AND LALISA HELLO,” wrote one excited fan. “IS THAT LISA?” asked another. Several other followers chimed in just to say how great the gymnast looked with comments like “U look so happy & perfect 😍🥹” and “You are THAT girl.”
Not afraid to keep it real, Lee also shared a picture of herself in comfy sweats, as well as one where she was halfway through getting her hair and makeup done.
