Suni Lee's mystifying trench coat at NYFW (PHOTOS)
Suni Lee continues to level up — on the mat and on the runway.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist shared some photos from New York City, where she is in town for New York Fashion Week. This marks Lee’s first time at NYFW, but the way she’s been slaying, you’d think she was a fashion veteran.
In a carousel of photos, Lee takes to the streets of New York City, styled by Tommy Hilfiger. The superstar gymnast is dressed in a sleek beige trench coat, long black boots, and black shades. And of course, her favorite accessory, cream-colored press-on nails.
Over the weekend, Lee was also photographed in a floral-patterned coat by Prada.
In an interview with Elle, Lee broke down how she’s been exploring her personal style. Some of her favorite pastimes include going shopping and playing around with beauty products.
“I feel like I’ve definitely been really channeling my girly, feminine era right now,” she said. “I love getting dressed up, love doing my hair, and my makeup, feeling pretty, so this is perfect, because I’ve just been loving feeling confident everywhere I’ve been able to go.
The event is proving to be as intriguing as the Olympics, and as NYFW continues, fans are eager to see what other looks Lee will serve up.
