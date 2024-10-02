Suni Lee stuns in corset top, miniskirt at Charli XCX Sweat Tour
Olympic champion Suni Lee is enjoying the success of her latest run on the world stage by jetting across the country for various appearances and flexing her medals.
Last weekend, Suni returned to Auburn for a college football game between the Tigers and No. 21-ranked Oklahoma Sooners at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Suni competed for the Auburn gymnastics team, scoring perfect 10s on the uneven bars four times and three times on the balance beam throughout her collegiate career.
To kick off October, Suni has stayed busy.
She traveled to Sin City to speak at the Amazon Creator Summit. Before that, she turned heads at the Charli XCX Sweat Tour stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.
Suni was rocking a gold medal-worthy green corset top and black miniskirt.
Suni was a guest of Batiste USA as a brand ambassador. She and other influencers pulled up to the conert in an epic party bus to get the energy flowing.
Suni left Paris with three medals, gold in team all-around, bronze in individual all-around and bronze in uneven bars, bringing her career total to six Olympic medals.
Now, she's enjoying the fruits of her labor.
