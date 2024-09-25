A'ja Wilson rocks gold Nike LeBron 21 PEs for WNBA Playoffs
When A'ja Wilson officially gets her own Nike signature sneaker, it's going to fly off of the shelves.
The three-time WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces superstar has become known for her incredible Player Exclusive (PE) sneakers and she once again brought the heat for Game 2 against the Seattle Storm.
A'ja took the court for the Aces wearing custom golden Nike LeBron 21 PEs for the potential closeout game.
A close-up look at the sneakers on social media highlight the details.
The sneakers certainly made a statement.
Along with her sneakers, A'ja has been making big statements with her subtle fashion choices.
Wilson's signature one-leg sleeve look caught enough attention that Nike now plans to sell tights with a pre-cut sleeve, while Nike also sells plain white tees with her A1 logo.
During the regular season, Wilson averaged an incredible 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while adding 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.
