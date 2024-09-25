The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A'ja Wilson rocks gold Nike LeBron 21 PEs for WNBA Playoffs

WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson was feeling golden for Game 2 of the WNBA Playoffs, rocking custom Nike LeBron 21 PEs for the Las Vegas Aces' showdown with the Seattle Storm.

Josh Sanchez

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) arrives during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) arrives during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

When A'ja Wilson officially gets her own Nike signature sneaker, it's going to fly off of the shelves.

The three-time WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces superstar has become known for her incredible Player Exclusive (PE) sneakers and she once again brought the heat for Game 2 against the Seattle Storm.

A'ja took the court for the Aces wearing custom golden Nike LeBron 21 PEs for the potential closeout game.

LOOK: A'ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs

A close-up look at the sneakers on social media highlight the details.

A'ja Wilson gold Nike LeBron 21 PE
Kareem Copeland/@kareemcopeland on X
A'ja Wilson gold Nike LeBron 21 PE
cjzero/X

The sneakers certainly made a statement.

Along with her sneakers, A'ja has been making big statements with her subtle fashion choices.

MORE: A’ja Wilson goes unreal ‘Matrix’ level in WNBA playoffs fit

Wilson's signature one-leg sleeve look caught enough attention that Nike now plans to sell tights with a pre-cut sleeve, while Nike also sells plain white tees with her A1 logo.

During the regular season, Wilson averaged an incredible 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while adding 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on the defensive end of the court.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Casual chic: Gabby Thomas rocks fire tennis miniskirt fit for pickleball game

Vs. sleek Gabby: Gabby Williams’ unreal high-slit, midriff WNBA playoff fit won the day

Anything but ordinary: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals shocking hidden talent

Ahhh: Livvy Dunne does tearjerker ‘love’ song routine for LSU gymnastics

Girl power: Angel Reese and Gabrielle Union bring it on in new selfie

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion