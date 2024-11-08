Tanned and toned Cavinder twins reveal 'low-calorie' coffee hacks
As the holidays approach, many people struggle with saying no to delicious seasonal treats, be they pumpkin pie or specialty lattes. When it comes to coffee, University of Miami basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder have some advice for those who want the holiday taste without all the calories!
In an Instagram Reel, the 22-year-old twins revealed that they don’t like to “drink a lot of calories.” In the video, the Cavinders looked comfy casual in workout attire. Hannah wore a sports bra top and leggings under a hoodie, while Haley wore a red sweatshirt and short shorts.
Hannah recommended what she dubbed a “low cal chestnut praline,” while Haley, who is allergic to nuts, went for a “low cal caramel brulee.” Both drinks were estimated to be about 80 calories.
The twins, who have created their own workout and nutrition app called Twogether, posted the recipes for their “secret menu” items in the caption of their Instagram Reel, although Haley pointed out that you can always “spice it up and change it around,” by adding gingerbread or sugar cookie syrups to their recipes.
Despite the warm Miami weather and their iced coffees, the twins were clearly getting into the holiday spirit, as they set their video to “Last Christmas” by Wham! At the end of the video, Haley wished followers a Merry Christmas.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders
Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis
Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.